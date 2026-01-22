KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — After four decades of making her mark on the local music scene, legendary singer Fauziah Latiff has finally fulfilled fans’ long-held hopes by staging her first large-scale solo concert on May 9.

The 4 Decades Fauziah Latiff Live In Concert, set to take place at the Plenary Hall, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), is expected to be among the most highly anticipated performances of the year.

Organised by IDEATELIER, the concert is arranged as a tribute to the artistic journey of the singer of Teratai Layu Di Tasik Madu, whose music has transcended generations since the 1980s.

Speaking about her decision to accept the invitation to hold the concert, Fauziah, 56, said the key factor was her confidence in the strong teamwork shown by the organisers.

“It’s a teamwork. The way they work is very determined and passionate. In terms of artistry and production, everything is fast and well-researched — there’s a lot we can study.”

“We discuss openly, exchange ideas, they accept my ideas, we discuss — and that’s what I appreciate. It also took me almost a month to make the decision,” she told a press conference on the concert here yesterday.

Admitting that she is meticulous and pays close attention to detail, Fauziah did not deny that fear of shouldering the huge responsibility was the reason she previously turned down many concert offers.

“I did receive offers, but I blame myself more because I was too afraid. This is a big responsibility — it’s not just about singing, but appreciating the entire stage — not only the audience, but also the musicians, songwriters and crew who work tirelessly,” she said.

She added that the concert is also arranged in conjunction with Mother’s Day, as a symbol of celebrating love, sacrifice and women’s strength.

The TV Wanita Popular (Most Popular Female TV Entertainer) winner at the Anugerah Bintang Popular Berita Harian (ABPBH) in 1992 and 1993 said the song selection for the concert would take the audience through emotions and cherished memories closely tied to their own life journeys.

“When we sing these old songs, we automatically recall the past — there’s a lot of emotional communication there and we celebrate it together,” she said, adding that each song will be brought to life through new musical arrangements while still retaining the original “soul” of the work.

Among the songs to be performed at the concert are Dia, Sekali Ini Saja, Teratai Layu Di Tasik Madu, Setia Ku Korbankan and Menanti Di Ambang Syurga.

Meanwhile, organiser Ezuwan Ismail, who is also a popular fashion designer, said the concert is being developed to the highest standards as a mark of respect for the nation’s arts legend.

“I am a fan myself and have been looking forward to a concert by a singer with her own unique aura. This is her first solo concert after 40 years, so we want the audience to go home feeling they have witnessed something meaningful, high quality and emotionally ‘premium’,” he said.

Tickets can be purchased via www.ticket2u.com.my/fauziahlatiff starting Jan 26, priced between RM299 and RM6,999. — Bernama