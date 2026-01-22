KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The Malaysian Media Council (MMM) has announced that its official complaints mechanism is now open and fully operational, providing a professional and institutional channel for the public and stakeholders to raise concerns related to journalistic practices, media ethics and news content.

The MMM, in a statement today, said complaints can be submitted via email at [email protected] or its official website https://majlismedia.my/complaints/, which will be administered by the Code of Conduct and Complaints Committee as an independent, transparent and non-punitive mechanism in line with the principles of media self-regulation.

The announcement follows recent developments, including an issue involving China Press that has sparked public debate, as well as police reports lodged by certain parties in relation to the matter.

“Such matters should be addressed through professional and institutional channels, rather than through pressure, intimidation or punitive action.

“A statement by the Communications Minister, Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, urged the MMM, as an independent statutory self-regulatory body, to ensure compliance with journalistic ethics and to promote responsible and accurate reporting, particularly among its members. He also underscored MMM’s role as a self-regulatory platform to professionally and impartially handle media-related complaints,” the statement said.

The council said the mechanism emphasises fair correction, mediation and editorial accountability, while safeguarding media freedom, particularly amid heightened public sensitivity towards media content and reactions to it.

Meanwhile, Code of Conduct and Complaints Committee chairman Datin Paduka Esther Ng said the MMM Board had thoroughly discussed and agreed on the mechanism for handling complaints submitted to the council.

“This paves the way for us to carry out our responsibilities in a structured and systematic manner, with clear standard operating procedures in place. This is one of the most important duties of the Malaysian Media Council, and it is imperative that this mechanism be operationalised without delay,” she said in the same statement.

The MMM said the matter was deliberated during its board meeting on Jan 20 and 21, which also focused on aligning the council’s strategic direction and the priorities of its four main committees, namely the Code of Conduct and Complaints Committee, the Law Reform and Media Literacy Committee, the Media Industry Sustainability and Professional Development Committee, and the Council Development and Funding Committee.

The board had also discussed the need to strengthen media self-regulation, enhance professional accountability, and establish institutional mechanisms to address media-related issues in a fair and measured manner.

In accordance with the Malaysian Media Council Act, the MMM said media organisations that are members of the council are required to establish their own internal complaints mechanisms as part of their editorial responsibility and professional accountability.

However, during the interim period, media-related complaints may continue to be submitted directly to the MMM while media organisations complete or refine their internal mechanisms. — Bernama