KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Salwani Anuar @ Kamaruddin, the third wife of former Army chief Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, was charged today with alleged money laundering involving RM77,000 received through a company she is said to control.

Salwani, who turns 27 later this year, arrived in court dressed entirely in black with a matching tudung, her outfit accented with gold-coloured trimmings.

She pleaded not guilty to four charges under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).

If convicted, she faces up to 15 years’ jail and a fine of RM5 million, or not less than five times the value of the illicit proceeds, whichever is higher.

These are the four charges that she is facing over her alleged receiving of illicit funds as the company Wany Venture’s controller over a one-year period from November 2024 to November 2025:

On November 24 and November 28, 2024, involving RM50,000 that was deposited into the company’s CIMB Islamic bank account;

On December 4, 2024, involving RM7,000 deposited into the company’s same bank account;

On January 25, 2025, involving RM10,000 deposited into the company’s same bank account;

On November 25, 2025, involving RM10,000 deposited into the company’s same bank account.

Earlier, Salwani was seen being brought in a wheelchair in the court complex, and stood briefly in the accused’s dock in the Kuala Lumpur Special Corruption Court before her lawyer asked for permission for her to sit.

Lawyer Fahmi Abd Moin informed the court that Salwani had “bisul” (boils) that was quite chronic in one of her legs, and she was then allowed to sit down before the charges were read out to her.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin proposed that the bail amount be fixed at between RM30,000 to RM50,000 with two sureties to reflect the severity of the offences, along with her passport to be surrendered to the court due to flight risk and for her to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s Kuala Lumpur office on the first week of every month.

Fahmi asked for the bail to be at the lower amount of RM20,000, listing reasons such as Salwani being 26 years old and having just married in August 2025 and without a child.

“Now she is a housewife while doing sales online, and has unstable monthly income, and is still dependent on the husband. Her husband Tan Sri Hafizuddeain was charged just now and was imposed bail of RM250,000,” he said, having highlighted that a bail is to ensure an accused person attends court and it cannot be an excessive amount.

He said she is staying in a rented house in Kuala Lumpur paid for by her husband, and is still bearing the living expenses of her aged parents who are not working and are in Besut, Terengganu.

He said she had provided full cooperation to the MACC since investigations began on January 5 and since she was remanded for six days from January 7.

While acknowledging the public interest in this case, he asked the court to consider his client’s interest when setting bail and said RM20,000 would be appropriate.

After hearing both sides, Sessions Court judge Rosli Ahmad fixed the bail amount at RM30,000 with two sureties, along with all the additional conditions requested by the prosecution.

Wan Shaharuddin then applied for Salwani’s money laundering case to be transferred to be heard by the same judge as her husband’s money laundering case, as the cases would involve the same witnesses and as this would save the court’s time.

Rosli then agreed to transfer Salwani’s case to Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi.

Earlier today, Hafizuddeain was also charged before Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi with four counts of money laundering involving RM2.12 million allegedly derived from unlawful activities.