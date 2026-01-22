KUCHING Jan 22 — The Magistrates’ Court here has sentenced a 15-year-old boy to Henry Gurney School for three years for raping a 14-year-old girl.

Magistrate Nursyaheeqa Nazwa Radzali made the order after reviewing the boy’s social report from the Welfare Department.

The boy had previously pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and may include caning upon conviction.

According to the charge, the offence was committed between late April and early May last year at a recreational park on Jalan Padungan here.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim’s father brought her to a private hospital on December 8, 2025 after she complained of abdominal pain.

The victim was later referred to Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment and a police report was also lodged, leading to the arrest of the accused on December 9, 2025.

During the investigation, both the victim and accused admitted to having sexual intercourse between late April and early May 2025 at the recreational park.

The victim also stated the accused was her first sexual partner and that she had only engaged in sexual activity with him.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Afiq Safly Nor Kazly appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented by legal counsel. — The Borneo Post

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)