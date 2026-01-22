TENOM, Jan 22 — A lorry driver was killed in his attempt to jump to safety after the vehicle went out of control and crashed at KM15.5 Tenom-Keningau road, near Kampung Pamilan here on Tuesday.

Tenom fire station chief Mudi Pengiran said a team was rushed to the location about 26 kilometres away following an emergency call at 2.42pm.

“The 38-year-old victim was found pinned under the rear right tyre of the 10-tonne lorry, and was pronounced dead by Health Ministry personnel,” he said in a statement.

Mudi said a witness informed that the victim had jumped off the lorry when it began to skid, but ended up under the rear of the vehicle.

“An excavator was used to lift the lorry to enable rescuers to recover the body, which was then handed over to police for further action,” he added.

The rescue operation was concluded at 4.42pm. — The Borneo Post