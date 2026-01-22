SIBU Jan 22 — A 27-year-old man has been charged in the Sessions Court here with raping an eight-year-old girl.

According to the charge sheet, the offence allegedly occurred at night in a village house here last month.

The charge was framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and caning upon conviction.

No plea was recorded from the accused.

Magistrate Oon Kork Chern, sitting in for the Sessions Court judge, fixed January 27 for further mention of the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Keshava Rao Tharma Raja appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented. — The Borneo Post

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)