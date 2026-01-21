KOTA KINABALU, Jan 21 — Delays in the implementation of the internet service provision project, particularly the deployment of fibre Point-of-Presence (PoP) technology in schools in Sabah, have disrupted teaching and learning (PdP) activities and hampered digitalisation efforts in 736 schools, statewide.

Sabah Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk James Ratib said that his ministry has received numerous complaints from schools and parents regarding issues involving the contractor responsible for implementing the project.

He stressed that the Sabah government would not hesitate to terminate the appointment of the company, should there be credible evidence of delays or failure in implementing the project, in the interest of students and the continuity of the state’s education system.

“Among the key issues identified are unsatisfactory internet services at several schools, with bandwidth access failing to meet the promised levels, as well as slow responses by the contractor in addressing complaints.

“There are also PoPs which are not yet ready for use, despite being listed as operational, in addition to delays in the installation of fibre infrastructure, even though the locations have already been identified,” he said, in a statement, here, today.

James said that the situation has forced some schools to continue relying on the 1BestariNet tower, resulting in internet access which remains poor and inconsistent.

In this regard, he said the state government will conduct a comprehensive reassessment of the contractor’s performance, focusing on compliance with project timelines, service quality and the efficiency of complaint management.

“The assessment aims to ensure that there are no prolonged delays which continue to disrupt the PdP process, particularly in rural and remote schools.

“The ministry views this matter seriously, as stable and quality internet access is a basic requirement in today’s education system,” he said. — Bernama