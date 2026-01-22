KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened an investigation into governance weaknesses in electronic waste (e-waste) management in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan following Ops Nature conducted in both states on Tuesday.

Deputy chief commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman said the probe targets not only corruption offences but also governance gaps that contribute to mismanagement and illegal e-waste imports.

“MACC has opened a governance investigation file to examine the root causes and develop measures to prevent recurrence, as poor management harms both the environment and national revenue,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ops Nature was conducted simultaneously in Klang and Nilai, with early findings highlighting shortcomings in monitoring and follow-up actions on e-waste management.

Azmi said further details will be revealed once the investigation is complete and added that similar issues in other states cannot be ruled out, with MACC prepared to expand the probe nationwide if needed.

He said MACC will work closely with relevant agencies, including the Department of Environment, as well as the E-Waste Special Task Force, chaired by MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

He also urged all agencies with e-waste jurisdiction to act decisively to ensure a more transparent and robust management system and to close loopholes that could be exploited by unscrupulous parties. — Bernama