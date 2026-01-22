KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) tougher enforcement against heavy vehicles, including overloaded lorries, since October has helped reduce the number of fatal crashes involving such vehicles.

In a written parliamentary reply, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said preliminary data from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) recorded 163 fatal accidents last year, compared with 260 the year before.

He explained that the figures showed a positive downward trend, compared with 232 fatal accidents involving heavy vehicles in 2023 and 260 cases in 2024.

“This reduction provides an early indication that strengthened enforcement on heavy-vehicle safety compliance, including load control, has contributed to lowering the risk of fatal accidents.

“It is in line with the government’s objective to safeguard the lives of road users and protect national infrastructure,” he said.

He was responding to Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (BN–Ayer Hitam), who asked about the impact of immediate enforcement of the overloaded-lorry policy on supply chains, logistics costs and the public’s cost of living.

Loke said the actions were taken in accordance with the Road Transport Act 1987 and the long-enforced Weight Restriction Order (WRO).

“This enforcement is based on existing provisions. It is compliance with the prescribed Gross Vehicle Weight (BDM) limits for the sake of public safety.

“Industry players understand the importance of protecting Malaysian lives. The government greatly appreciates their willingness to make changes in the interest of long-term safety,” he said.