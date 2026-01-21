KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — The latest phase of the MH370 seabed search in the Southern Indian Ocean has achieved substantial survey coverage, with no significant discovery or conclusive finding identified to date.

Search operations conducted onboard Armada 8605 covered a cumulative area of approximately 7,236.40 square kilometres as of Jan 15, 2026, according to the MH370 Search Operation Summary Progress Report (06 Jan-15 Jan 2026) posted on the Association for Families of the Passengers and Crew on board MH370 (MH370 Families) Facebook.

It said the search activities were carried out within the Southern Indian Ocean sector of the 7th arc and utilised up to three Hugin Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), with activities largely uninterrupted between Jan 6 and Jan 14.

Weather conditions were favourable for sustained surveying efforts until Jan 14, before operations were halted on Jan 15 due to inclement weather, with all three AUVs safely recovered onboard Armada 8605.

“The operation continues to progress methodically within the defined search area, with further outcomes dependent on continued surveying and favourable operational conditions,” it added.

Following the extended period, Armada 8605 is scheduled to return to Fremantle for crew change before subsequent activities.

On April 3 last year, the Malaysian government signed an agreement with Ocean Infinity (United Kingdom) to reinstate the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014, after departing from Kuala Lumpur en route to Beijing, with 239 passengers and crew members on board. — Bernama