KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — An Indonesian religious teacher was sentenced to six years in prison and five strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to committing physical sexual assault on a male student last year.

Judge Mohd Kafli Che Ali handed down the sentence on Kumpul, 40, and ordered that the prison sentence be served upon completion of an eight-year prison sentence for a previous offence.

Kumpul was charged with committing the offence on the boy, then 11 years and one month old, in the teachers’ room of a religious primary school in Wangsa Maju here at 1am in February 2025.

The charge is framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and read together with Section 16(1) of the same law.

During mitigation, Kumpul, unrepresented, apologised for his action and said he has five sons to support.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Noor Shakira Aliana Alias.

On January 5, Sessions Court Judge Tasnim Abu Bakar sentenced Kumpul to eight years in prison and six strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to two counts of physical sexual assault.

He was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest on December 25, 2025. — Bernama

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)