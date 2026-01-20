KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is investigating an online report by China Press, which is alleged to have misinterpreted a royal statement made by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, during the opening of the Parliament new session Sunday, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

The investigation is being conducted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which addresses the misuse of network facilities or services that could cause confusion, public anxiety, or disrupt public harmony.

Fahmi said the investigation was prompted by an official complaint filed by a member of the public.

“If a police report is made by any party, that will be a separate matter and will be fully handled by the Royal Malaysia Police in accordance with existing legal provisions,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He also urged the Malaysian Media Council, as an independent body, to play its role in upholding media standards and accountability.

According to Fahmi, this is to ensure compliance with journalistic ethics, promote responsible and accurate reporting, and act as a self-regulatory platform to address complaints and media-related issues in a professional and ethical manner.

“At the same time, the public is advised not to make excessive or defamatory comments, especially on social media, and to always respect the monarchy institution while allowing the legal process to take its course,” he said.

It was reported that the translation error in the royal address was related to the Malay language. — Bernama