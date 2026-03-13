KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The Public Service Department (PSD) is conducting a detailed study on improvements to the service scheme for administrative assistants from Grade 1 to 5, covering administrative, clerical and finance categories.

Its Staffing and Organisation Division director Datuk Pauzan Ahmar said the study includes eligibility criteria, length of service, seniority and salary, ahead of implementation by January 1 next year at the latest.

“We have over 125,000 civil servants and 75 schemes linked to N1 (Grade 1), which form the backbone of the administration. When reviewing, we cannot focus on a single grade alone. When one scheme or the next scheme in the promotion pathway is considered, we examine both together.

“We (JPA) are given sufficient time to issue a decision on the implementation measures following the announcement by the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim). We already have a framework, Gantt charts and so on (for the January 1 rollout), but the details are still being finalised,” he said on the PSD podcast titled ‘Naik Gred? Betul Ke?’ today.

Pauzan added that seniority for Grades 2, 3 and 4 will also be considered for promotions to Grade 5, which are expected to be carried out in stages according to current eligibility.

He also did not rule out the possibility that a civil servant promoted to Grade 5 may be reassigned to another agency or location, as agreed upon when they joined the service.

On Monday, Anwar directed the department to provide a promotion pathway for Grade 1 civil servants with specific conditions, enabling lower-grade civil servants to access career advancement opportunities under the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA). — Bernama