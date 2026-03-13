KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu today said Malaysia’s food supply remains stable and sufficient until May or June despite the conflict in the Middle East.

He said the country’s food imports largely originate from regions outside West Asia, including India, Pakistan, Asean countries, Brazil, Argentina, New Zealand and Australia.

“For now, the public need not worry. Supplies of rice, chicken, eggs, fish, beef, buffalo meat, fresh milk, vegetables and fruits are sufficient at least until May or June,” he said.

Mohamad added that the Cabinet has also agreed to increase the national rice stockpile to cover up to nine months of consumption as a precautionary measure.

He said to help ease the cost of living, the government will continue expanding initiatives such as Rahmah and Agro Madani sales programmes, which offer essential food items at prices typically between 10 and 30 per cent lower than market rates.

Mohamad also said that his ministry is stepping up efforts to strengthen domestic food production through community farming initiatives under the Komuniti Madani programme, which currently involves about 5,000 sites nationwide.

Mohamad said the ministry will also encourage households with available land to grow fast-harvesting crops such as chilli, eggplant and chives to further supplement food supply.

“For now, the public need not panic. Malaysians can celebrate Hari Raya as usual as food supplies remain sufficient and secure,” he said.

When asked about fuel sufficiency during the Hari Raya festive period, Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said oil companies have already made preparations to cater for the seasonal surge in demand.

He said at the same time authorities are closely monitoring stock levels at petrol stations nationwide.

“Every year during Hari Raya there is a large movement of people especially from Kuala Lumpur to states such as Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Johor.

“Oil companies are already familiar with these patterns and typically increase fuel stocks at stations along major travel routes,” he said.

He added that the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry is monitoring fuel inventories at both petrol stations and oil depots to ensure there are no supply disruptions.

“This is something managed every year so we do not expect any disruption to petrol supply during the festive travel period,” Amir said.