ALOR SETAR, Jan 20 — Three passenger ferries stationed at a shipyard in Bukit Malut near Langkawi were destroyed in a fire that broke out last night.

Langkawi Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Zone 4 chief, Mohd Zamri Abd Ghani, said the department received an emergency call about the incident at 9.46 pm and arrived at the scene 17 minutes later.

“The fire at the dock involved six ferries, two of which were 80 per cent destroyed and drifted about 50 metres into the sea. One ferry was five per cent damaged, while three others were saved from the flames,” he said in a statement today.

He added that one of the ferries on fire, which had drifted away, was successfully hauled back to the shore with the assistance of a fishing boat.

However, the second ferry could not be towed as water had started to flood the rear section. As a result, the fire was allowed to burn out on its own under monitoring.

A total of 23 firemen from the Persiaran Putra and Langkawi Fire and Rescue Stations were deployed to the site, and firefighting efforts were carried out with a single hose stream and two water jets.

“No casualties were reported in the incident. The fire was brought under control at 11.07 pm and fully extinguished by 2.10 am today,” Mohd Zamri added. — Bernama