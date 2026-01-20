KINABATANGAN, Jan 20 — The results of the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections are expected to be known as early as 10 pm on Saturday (Jan 24), according to the Election Commission (EC).

EC chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun said the projected timing takes into account geographical factors and the locations of polling centres, some of which are situated quite far away, particularly in interior areas.

“The EC gives an assurance that all ballot boxes will be transported to the official vote-tallying centre at Dewan Sri Lamag within the stipulated timeframe. In fact, there is no excuse — all ballot boxes must be at the official tallying centre.

“We are aware that some polling centres rely on helicopter and boat services and have taken the best possible measures to ensure all ballot boxes reach the vote-tallying centre,” he said here today.

He said this when met by reporters after inspecting the early voting centre for the Kinabatangan and Lamag by-elections at the Kinabatangan Police Headquarters here.

Ramlan said the main challenges this time are unpredictable weather conditions and the need for special logistics, including the use of helicopter services at eight polling centres, as well as boat transport at one polling centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Tundun Bohangin to ferry ballot boxes from remote areas to the official tallying centre.

To prevent ballot boxes from being stranded due to bad weather, as occurred during the last Sabah state election, he said the EC has taken proactive measures by closing several polling centres in interior areas earlier than usual.

“Yes, we have taken lessons from what happened during the recent state election at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Keramuak polling centre (where ballot boxes were delayed due to bad weather). Previously, the polling centre closed at 3 pm, but for this by-election, we have brought it forward to 2 pm.

“So I hope voters in those areas are aware of the change, and we urge them to come out early on Jan 24 because weather conditions usually worsen in the afternoon,” he said.

The EC has also stepped up technical preparedness, including providing Starlink facilities to ensure stable internet connectivity, as well as adequate power supply support throughout the vote-tallying process.

Ramlan said the EC is targeting a voter turnout of more than 65 per cent for both by-elections.

On early voting, he said that out of 196 police personnel, 189 will fulfil their responsibility as early voters, while the remaining seven will vote by post.

As of 9 am today, 38 personnel, or 20.1 per cent, had completed voting for the Kinabatangan by-election, while 44 personnel, or 23.4 per cent, had voted in the Lamag by-election.

Ramlan said that as of yesterday, no complaints had been received regarding election offences.

“However, I was informed that one complaint was received this morning. I have yet to receive the official report. But overall, the election process this time has been running very well — orderly, smooth and without any serious incidents,” he said.

The Kinabatangan by-election features a three-cornered contest involving Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar representing Barisan Nasional (BN), Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman (Warisan) and Goldam Hamid (Independent), while the Lamag seat sees a straight fight between Mohd Ismail Ayob (BN) and Mazliwati Abdul Malek (Warisan).

The by-elections were called following the death of incumbent Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, 66, on Dec 5 last year.

The Kinabatangan constituency comprises three state seats — Sukau, Lamag and Kuamut — with a total of 48,722 registered voters, while the Lamag seat has 13,899 electors.

A total of 36 ordinary polling centres comprising 117 polling streams will be used for the by-elections. — Bernama