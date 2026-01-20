KINABATANGAN, Jan 20 — An early voting centre for the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections opened at 8 am today at the Kinabatangan district police headquarters.

The early voting process involves 196 police personnel.

The voting centre will close at 5 pm today.

The Kinabatangan by-election features a three-cornered contest involving Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar of Barisan Nasional (BN), Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman (Warisan) and Goldam Hamid (Independent), while Lamag sees a straight fight between Mohd Ismail Ayob (BN) and Mazliwati Abdul Malek (Warisan).

The by-elections were called following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, 66, on Dec 5 last year.

Kinabatangan has 48,722 registered voters, while Lamag has 13,899 electors.

Polling for both by-elections will take place this Saturday, Jan 24. — Bernama