KUALA LUMPUR, January 19 — Federal Territories minister Hannah Yeoh has announced the establishment of five new monitoring committee to oversee the expenditure of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) 2026 Budget.

The decision came following the inaugural meeting of the Federal Territories ministers council and Kuala Lumpur Members of Parliament (MP) today which is also attended by KL Mayor Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Lo Su Fui and Federal Territories Department director-general Datuk Seri Noridah Abdul Rahim.

“So today, we have discussed several policies issues with KL’s MP.

“The first one is the DBKL 2026 Budget which was presented by the KL mayor where we have decided to introduce five monitoring committee consisting of KL MPs, to oversee big items expenditures” Yeoh said.

The five new monitoring committees are as below:

Sustainable Business Monitoring Committee will be chaired by Batu MP P. Prabakaran

Public Housing / People’s Project Housing and Community Wellbeing Monitoring Committee will be chaired by Bandar Tun Razak MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Flood Mitigation, Road Maintenance, Slope Management and Maintenance Monitoring Committee will be chaired by Wangsa Maju MP Zahir Hassan.

System and Traffic Management Monitoring Committee will be chaired by Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng.

Cleanliness, Green City, and Sustainability Monitoring Commitee will be chaired by Seputeh MP Teresa Kok Suh Sim.

Yeoh said that the monitoring committee revolves around five main sectors of the DBKL Budget 2026 and added that the committees was appointed on voluntarily basis.

“All of the MPs have volunteered for this, it is open to anyone who wants to join and it is not limited.

“These volunteer MPs has agreed to join the committee to keep an eye on the five main budgets expenditures.

“It is also up to them on how many meetings they want to have (regarding their commitee) in the future,” Yeoh said.

She also said that there will be a total of four meetings between the Federal Territories ministers council and KL MPs in a year.

The forum aims to be the platform for them to discuss and review KL’s main policies and to further improve the city centre.