PETALING JAYA, Jan 19 — Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), through Malaysia Airlines and Firefly, will introduce fixed fares and additional red‑eye flights between Kuala Lumpur and East Malaysia to meet demand during the upcoming Chinese New Year travel peak.

Malaysia Airlines will operate 32 extra overnight flights from KLIA Terminal 1 to destinations in Sabah and Sarawak, including Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Tawau, Kuching, Bintulu, Sibu, Miri and Labuan. The carrier’s schedule will expand to 503 weekly flights during the festive period.

Fixed one‑way fares with Malaysia Airlines start at RM339 to Sarawak and RM399 to Sabah. Firefly will also offer fares from RM298 to Sarawak and RM348 to Sabah, with flights operating from KLIA Terminal 1 and Subang Airport.

Both airlines will support the government’s Chinese New Year airfare subsidy initiative by capping fares between Kuala Lumpur and East Malaysia from Feb 13 to 16. Malaysia Airlines fares will be capped at RM569 one‑way for Economy Class, while Firefly fares will be capped at RM548.