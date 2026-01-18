KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) has urged all employers and premise owners operating dangerous gases or gas systems, including air conditioners, to improve legal compliance and occupational safety and health best practices.

Its executive director, Datuk Ayop Salleh said the steps include ensuring a safe workspace, suitable training and work systems capable of reducing risks during using, storing and transporting the substances.

He noted that the ammonia gas leak at Seremban toll plaza and the air conditioning unit explosion at HELP University in Bukit Damansara had clear similarities — exposure or failure in control of dangerous gas and chemicals that can cause serious injuries within a short period.

Such incidents showed the importance of stringent risk controls over chemicals and gases, especially during transport, storage, maintenance work or daily operations at premises and public facilities.

“The recent incidents highlight how vital training and risk management are to ensure those involved have the knowledge, skills and equipment to avoid tragedies.

“Gas and chemical related activities demand a more comprehensive prevention approach, starting with risk assessment, engineering controls, safe work procedures, worker competencies, to emergency readiness,” he said in a statement today.

He added that NIOSH provides free expert advice, along with various training and laboratory services, including the Chemical Health Risk Assessment (CHRA), to ensure that management and control over exposure to dangerous substances can be conducted in accordance with legal standards.

The institute is also ready to assist organisations to improve prevention measures through consultation services or chemical management training and emergency response audits, safe operating procedure reviews and competency programmes for workers involved in the use of dangerous chemicals and dangerous gases, Ayop shared.

“The main focus is to ensure risks are identified early, controlled effectively and all parties know the actions required during emergencies.

“NIOSH also encourages employers to review emergency plans, conduct periodic training, improve risk communication with workers and contractors, and to ensure reporting mechanisms are immediately conducted so that control measures can be taken before any incident worsens,” he added. — Bernama