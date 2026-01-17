KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The Selangor state government has expressed its willingness to consider alternative locations for the relocation of pig farms currently in Tanjung Sepat.

Sinar Harian reported Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari saying that the current location is still “under discussion.”

Residents from four Felda settlements in areas nearby the proposed location in Bukit Tagar have voiced their opposition to the move, appealing for the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah to intervene to halt the relocation, which is claimed to be too close to residential areas and water sources.

In response, Amirudin said the Selangor government is open to studying other locations and if there were more suitable ones, they were prepared to reconsider.

While acknowledging the residents’ concerns, he explained that the proposal was aimed to replace the current existing unmanaged farms with a more comprehensive and controlled farming centre.

It will also be built using a ‘zero discharge’ concept that would mean no discharge of farm waste into the river.

There would also be a large buffer zone to reduce any odour or noise impact to the surrounding area.

What is certain is that the government cannot allow the current pig farming site in Tanjung Sepat to continue operations as it is now.

However the relocation project is still at the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Social Impact Assessment (SIA) evaluation stage.