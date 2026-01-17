KUCHING, Jan 17 — The Sarawak Brigade General Operations Force (GOF) seized various frozen products, cigarettes and liquor worth RM10 million through Op Taring Alpha and Op Taring Chiller in Sibu, Betong and Bintulu, yesterday.

Sarawak Brigade Commander SAC Lim Bak Phai said the integrated operations, which were carried out simultaneously, led to the arrest of eight local individuals suspected of involvement in the storage and distribution of goods without valid permits.

“In Sibu, a raid on a premises resulted in the arrest of six local men and the seizure of a large quantity of various frozen products, with an estimated value exceeding RM3.5 million.

“Meanwhile, in Betong, the GOF arrested a local man and seized various frozen products valued at approximately RM2.53 million,” he said in a statement here today.

Lim added that in Bintulu, the GOF also cracked down on the storage of untaxed cigarettes and liquor, seizing thousands of cartons of cigarettes, liquor and several vehicles with an estimated total value of RM4 million. — Bernama