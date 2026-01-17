SEPANG, Jan 17 — The police have confirmed receiving a report on the disappearance of actress Nadia Kesuma at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The report was lodged by a family member at the KLIA Police headquarters here yesterday.

KLIA Police chief ACP M. Ravi, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed receiving the report and said further investigations are under way.

The actress, whose real name is Nadia Kasumawati Abdul Karim, was reported missing after she could not be traced while transiting at King Abdulaziz International Airport during her flight from Kuala Lumpur to London on Thursday.

Yesterday, Malaysian Artistes Association (Seniman) secretary-general Hafiz Nafiah said he had personally informed Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan of the disappearance so that immediate action could be taken to trace the actress.

In a statement, Ravi added that the disappearance had been classified as a missing persons case and the police report had been referred to the Consulate General of Malaysia in Jeddah.

He urged people who had information on Nadia Kesuma to contact the KLIA Police headquarters at 03-8776 8222 or the investigating officer Insp Puvanesan Raja Segeran at 019-588 3034. — Bernama