KENINGAU, Jan 17 — A rafting activity turned tragic when a man drowned after falling from a boat at the Kabulongou Earth Sepulut River here on Friday.

Nabawan Fire and Rescue Station (Bomba) chief Rudy Mekii said the victim, believed to be in his 40s, was found on the riverbank by members of the public before being confirmed dead by officers from the Ministry of Health Malaysia (KKM).

Rudy said his department received an emergency call regarding the incident at 12.40pm and immediately deployed a team to the location, about 53 kilometres from the station.

“Fire and rescue personnel faced difficulty in reaching the location due to the narrow path and unpaved road conditions,” he said in a statement.

Upon arriving at the location at 2.45 pm, they received information that the victim had been found by members of the public by the riverside in an unconscious state.

“Bomba personnel then carried the victim’s body out from the river before an examination was carried out by the Ministry of Health.

“The victim was confirmed dead at the scene before the body was handed over to the police for further action,” he said, passing that the operation ended at 6.30pm. — The Borneo Post