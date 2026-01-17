GEORGE TOWN, Jan 17 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has urged all hotels in Malaysia, particularly those in the four and five-star categories, to consistently uphold best industry practices to safeguard the country’s reputation as a leading tourism destination.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said hotels must go beyond facilities and star ratings by strengthening service culture, management accountability and operational standards to meet the rising expectations of today’s travellers.

“Hospitality today is no longer defined solely by infrastructure or star classification, but by service quality, responsiveness and professionalism while guest experience plays a critical role in shaping visitors’ first impressions of Malaysia,” he said at the official launch of Iconic Majorie Hotel here today.

The ceremony was officially opened by Penang Yang di Pertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib. Also present were his wife Toh Puan Raja Noora Ashikin Raja Abdullah, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Kuskop) Steven Sim.

Tiong also highlighted concerns over complaints received involving service shortfalls at certain high-end hotels, particularly cases where guests were unable to receive proper explanations or assistance from senior management.

“The ministry cannot accept excuses such as general managers being unavailable when guests raise legitimate concerns. Hotel management must take full responsibility in addressing complaints to ensure visitors leave with a positive impression of our country,” he added.

Tiong said hotels have to implement and regularly review standard operating procedures, including vendor management, maintenance planning, refurbishment cycles and continuous upgrading of guest rooms and public areas to ensure safety, comfort and service consistency.

He said these practices are essential not only for individual properties but also for preserving the overall image and competitiveness of Penang and Malaysia as a tourism destination.

As Malaysia prepares for Visit Malaysia 2026, he said destinations such as Penang play a vital role as key gateways to the country, widely recognised for their culinary heritage, historic streets, cultural diversity and well-managed heritage assets.

“A seamless visitor journey from arrival and mobility to wayfinding, digital convenience and efficient services is crucial in enhancing the tourism experience and that closer integration between hotels, local businesses, cultural spaces and surrounding communities should be strengthened,” he added.

Tiong said that the opening of Iconic Majorie Hotel reflects Penang’s continued growth as a destination that balances heritage, creativity and commercial success, while also expanding the country’s capacity to host larger conventions and attract international markets.

“I hope this hotel will set a positive benchmark for service excellence in the hospitality sector and contribute meaningfully to the advancement of Malaysia’s tourism industry,” he added.

The Iconic Majorie Hotel, developed with an investment of RM180 million, is the group’s second hotel project, following the Iconic Hotel in Seberang Perai in 2016.

This hotel is located adjacent to the Iconic Regency, a 268-unit freehold serviced residence development by the Iconic group and Marriott International which has established a robust presence with over 1,000 hotels and resorts in the Asia Pacific region. — Bernama