SARIKEI, Jan 17 — A contractor lost about RM460,00 after falling victim to a non-existent investment scheme.

Sarikei police chief Supt Aswandy Anis said the contractor, in his 50s, lodged a police report yesterday after realising that he had been deceived and that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Aswandy said the victim came across an investment-linked advertisement on Facebook that promised lucrative returns within a short period.

“After clicking on a link, he was taken to the WhatsApp application and added to a group in the app where he was given an explanation about the investment. The victim then contacted an individual who acted as a mentor,” he said in a statement today.

The victim, who was promised a 25 per cent return within 24 hours, then made seven cash transactions worth about RM460,000 into two different bank accounts from Dec 5, 2025 to Jan 5, 2026 but never received the promised returns.

He was instead told to make additional payments if he wanted to withdraw the promised returns, said Aswandy. — Bernama