KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says one of the momentous events in Prophet Muhammad’s journey of Israk and Mikraj was the acceptance of the command to perform the five daily prayers as a core act of worship in the life of a Muslim.

He said prayer was not merely a routine act of worship, but carried a broad dimension with profound effects not only one’s self, but also involving the family, society and the nation.

Elaborating on the matter, Anwar said a leading Islamic scholar of the Malay Archipelago, Syeikh Daud Al-Fatani, in his classical work ‘Munyatul Musolli’, not only discussed the procedures of prayer, but also touched on aspects of good governance.

“In the chapter ‘Tatmim al-Fa’idah’, Syeikh Daud discusses the act of prayer, but beyond that, relates it to the principle of justice.

“Justice is about balance and exists alongside the phenomenon of global convivencia, namely a situation in which humanity lives together in a culture of peace,” he said in a Facebook post tonight in conjunction with the religious occasion.

The Prime Minister said efforts to achieve justice were a shared responsibility, whether by Muslims or non-Muslims, in order to realise universal humanitarian goals.

In this regard, he called on all parties to continue preserving a harmonious and peaceful way of life, while rejecting prejudice, false stereotypes and narratives of hostility that could destroy societal harmony.

“At the same time, we must remain humble and modest, because we may not have the right answers. Even if we do obtain answers, we should not be too hasty and rush to regard them as conclusive solutions,” he said. — Bernama