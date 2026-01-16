SIBU, Jan 16 — Three temporary flood relief centres (PPS) housing a total of 427 people are still operating in Sarawak this morning after the PPS at the SMK Bukit Assek Hall in Sibu was closed at 7 pm yesterday.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee said the three active PPS are the Dewan Suarah Bintulu PPS, which is sheltering 184 victims from 53 families; the Sebauh Community Hall PPS (148 victims from 48 families); and the Dewan Sri Kemena, SMK Sebauh PPS (95 victims from 28 families).

“The total number of victims taking shelter at PPS this morning stands at 427 people from 129 families, compared with 507 people from 158 families at 4 pm yesterday,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Irrigation Department, via the Public Infobanjir portal, reported that as of 7.30 am today, water levels at three stations – Long Teru (Miri) as well as Nanga Lemai B and Stapang B (Sibu) – remain above the danger level, while five other stations are at the warning level. — Bernama