KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The government has expressed its support for the decree issued by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who strongly opposes the organisation of LGBT activities in the state.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan urged that the issue be handled in an orderly manner and in accordance with the law by the relevant authorities.

“We fully support His Royal Highness’ decree, and God willing, we pray that this matter can be addressed properly under the law,” he told reporters after launching the 25th anniversary of IKIMfm and the Madani Ramadan Mahabbah Campaign 1447H at Al-Sultan Abdullah Mosque, Merdeka 118, here today.

On the monitoring of LGBT activities nationwide, Zulkifli left the matter to the authorities.

On Monday, Sultan Sharafuddin ordered state religious authorities to take firm action against any immoral activities involving what he described as deviant practices in Selangor.

The Sultan does not consent to the organisation of any festivals, parades, activities, celebrations or promotions related to the LGBT lifestyle and the establishment of any associations, clubs, organisations or non-governmental organisations linked to LGBT activities in the state. — Bernama