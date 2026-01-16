IPOH, Jan 16 — Body-worn cameras (BWCs) are now being used not only by Perak Road Transport Department (JPJ) enforcement officers on the road but also by staff at service counters and driving test centres, state deputy director Mohd Azmi Jaafar revealed.

He said the initiative allows JPJ to monitor all interactions between its officers and the public, from roadside inspections to counter services and candidate testing, as part of a pilot project that began in November.

“BWCs allow us to monitor officer interactions with the public and are worn by enforcement officers at several strategic locations.

“This includes field operations, service counters at JPJ offices, and driving test centres where officers carry out their core duties,” he told reporters after a special enforcement operation here.

Mohd Azmi explained that the cameras are intended to protect both the public and the officers by recording all interactions, thereby safeguarding against misunderstandings and unfounded allegations of misconduct.

The real-time recordings are monitored directly by the department’s headquarters in accordance with standard operating procedures.

He stressed that the use of BWCs during enforcement operations also serves an educational purpose, aiming to raise public awareness of road safety rather than solely to penalise offenders.

“Compliance with traffic laws is crucial in reducing road accidents and fatalities,” he added.

Perak JPJ has received a total of 14 BWC units, which have been distributed to its offices in Ipoh, Taiping, and Kuala Kangsar.

Mohd Azmi said any future expansion of the BWC program will depend on feedback from the current pilot phase and the budget approved by the Ministry of Transport.