IPOH, Jan 15 — The Ipoh City Council (MBI) has taken steps to address the wild monkey disturbance involving a strategic collaboration with the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan), following complaints regarding these animals in the Gunung Lang Recreational Park area.

It said in a statement yesterday that the installation of traps has been carried out in the area surrounding the recreational park as an initial control measure to reduce the disturbance since it was reported in August last year.

“MBI wants to explain that the issue and the wild monkey problem are not only happening in the Gunung Lang Recreational Park, but also affects the entire Ipoh city area, including housing park areas, roads and other public areas.

“The MBI is always working closely with the Wildlife Department in efforts to control the wild monkey disturbance in all the administrative areas of Ipoh city,” according to the statement.

In the same statement, MBI said that through this collaborative relationship, it will continue to seek optimal and efficient solutions to curb the spread of this issue.

“The issue of wild animal disturbance not only disrupts recreational activities and tarnishes the image and reputation of tourist areas but also negatively impacts public safety because it is a form of disturbance within the community.

“MBI will continue to foster ongoing cooperation with relevant departments and agencies, as well as the involvement of concerned local communities, to find effective and optimal solutions for the well-being and safety of the residents of Ipoh city,” he also said.

On Jan 10, the media reported that visitors were traumatised and frightened when they were chased and harassed by monkeys in the mountain area, as several of the animals acted aggressively towards a mother and her young child while they were enjoying recreation in the park in question. — Bernama