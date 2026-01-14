BINTULU, Jan 14 — The Sarawak State Government has never announced that flood victims who do not evacuate to relief centres (PPS) will be denied financial aid, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman said that the state government places the utmost priority on protecting lives during floods.

“Evacuation to PPS is particularly crucial in high-risk areas.

“I have never made such an announcement. What I emphasise is that all those at risk must evacuate. The main purpose of evacuation is to save lives,” he told reporters after visiting a flood relief centre at Dewan Suarah Bintulu here today.

Also present was Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Uggah noted that some areas were so severely affected that water levels reached the roofs of longhouses, leaving residents with no option but to evacuate.

He also revealed cases in Kuching where residents initially refused to evacuate, forcing authorities to move them for their own safety.

On the issue of aid for victims who refuse to relocate in order to protect their homes or longhouses, he said the state government considers each case individually under specific conditions.

“We have provided guidelines to the Disaster Management Committee at the divisional level. In certain circumstances, such as when a longhouse needs to be looked after, two or three residents may be allowed (to stay behind),” he said.

However, he stressed that additional safety measures must be implemented, including cooperation with the police to monitor vacant longhouses or settlements to prevent untoward incidents. — Bernama