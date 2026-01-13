PENAMPANG, Jan 13 — Police have confirmed the crocodile breeding farm here is operating legally with a valid licence.

Penampang police chief Supt Sammy Newton said this in response to a one-minute video clip that went viral on social media regarding the farm.

“The farm in question also has a valid breeding licence and a valid crocodile meat licence issued by the Sabah Wildlife Department,” he confirmed in a statement.

Sammy said the viral video is believed to have been recorded in an area near the licensed farm and did not involve any violation of the law.

According to him, the fenced-off farm is under control and does not pose any threat to public safety.

He said the police will continue to ensure that safety and order are always maintained, especially regarding issues that have raised concern among members of the public.

He also advised the public not to speculate on issues and to only disseminate accurate and responsible information by referring to official channels. — The Borneo Post