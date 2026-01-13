KOTA TINGGI, Jan 13 — Police arrested a football coach for alleged sexual assault involving a 15-year-old boy in Kampung Gembut in Tanjung Sedeli here recently.

Kota Tinggi police chief Superintendent Yusof Othman said the suspect, who is in his 50s, was arrested at his house in Kampung Gembut last Friday.

“The victim is the suspect’s neighbour and the arrest was based on a report filed by the teenager on the alleged incident.

“Acting on information, police detained and arrested the suspect on the same day to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Yusof said the suspect, who is also a certified football coach, was remanded for four days and ends today.

Based on initial investigations, he said the alleged incident was believed to have taken place at a shed behind the suspect’s house on January 8.

“Investigators have initiated a probe where the investigation paper had been opened under Section 377C of the Penal Code,” he said, referring to the law that criminalises unnatural sex acts without consent.

Yusof said investigators are still conducting investigations before the investigation paper is referred to the state public prosecutor’s office for further instructions.

He urged the public to refrain from speculation that could affect the police’s investigation process.

Section 377C of the Penal Code deals with carnal intercourse against the order of nature without consent.

It carries a prison sentence of between five and 20 years and whipping upon conviction.