SHAH ALAM, Jan 13 — Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) Minister Chang Lih Kang officially launched the AI World Experience Centre in i-City here today.

The centre, the first of its kind in Malaysia, was established by China’s AgiBot in partnership with i-City developer I-Berhad; it also marks AgiBot’s first AI and robotics experience centre outside of China.

Chang said the centre will also serve as a learning hub for students while cultivating their interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

“This experience centre can help strengthen our AI ecosystem. Although the showcased robotic skills and capabilities are not yet on par with human skills, this is just the first step and with enough training on the AI model, it too can perform tasks just like humans can,” he said.

“So I think this is a very good centre for the whole family where it is not just leisure for the kids but also a learning centre that could peak their curiosity on STEM even more,” he added.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang (fourth from left) officiates the AgiBot AI World Experience Centre in Shah Alam, Selangor on January 13, 2026. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

He pointed out that the centre also serves as a foundation for the country’s AI landscape, while reminding all parties that AI must be developed with purpose and adopted responsibly.

He said his ministry’s mandate goes beyond research.

“Our role is to ensure that science and technology translate into real benefits for society, industries and nation,” he said.

The AI World Experience Centre is an interactive AI and robotics centre that allows visitors to learn more about AI and robotics while trying out AgiBot’s humanoid robots and interacting with them.

Visitors can also take part in robotic games including robot boxing, soccer, archery, and more.

The launch of the centre marks the first phase of the partnership between AgiBot and I-Berhad.

Visitors check out the AI World Experience Centre in i-City in Shah Alam, Selangor on January 13, 2026. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

I-Berhad chairman Tan Sri Lim Kim Hong also revealed that they are developing the first AI residential tower in Malaysia.

“By developing the world’s first AI and Robotics Residential Tower as a real-world testbed and commercialisation platform for humanoid robotics, we are accelerating the integration of embodied intelligence into everyday residential life.

“We are also laying the groundwork to translate advanced robotics capabilities into everyday living, while embedding health, wellness and longevity at the core of future residential environments,” Lim said.

“Through the convergence of AI, robotics, wellness innovation and a scalable Robots-as-a-Service model, we are establishing a new benchmark for intelligent, human-centric living in the region, beginning with AI Tower,” he added.