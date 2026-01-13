KOTA BHARU, Jan 13 — Residents in Kelantan have been advised to postpone travel to southern Thailand following bomb explosions at several petrol stations in the region on Sunday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the authorities could not prevent individuals from travelling there for specific purposes, but urged them to exercise heightened caution.

“The public is advised not to take unnecessary risks and to postpone travel to southern Thailand if there is no urgent need.

“We will continue to closely monitor developments through close cooperation with the Thai security authorities,” he told reporters when met at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters here yesterday.

Mohd Yusoff said that he had yet to receive detailed information regarding the bomb incidents at several petrol stations in the three southern Thai provinces of Narathiwat, Yala and Pattani.

“Malaysians in areas near the border should also remain vigilant, comply with advice from the authorities and avoid travelling to high-risk areas,” he said.

On Sunday, Thailand imposed an immediate curfew in the southern border province of Narathiwat following a series of violent incidents involving bomb attacks and arson in the early hours of Sunday.

Thailand’s Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 (ISOC 4), in a statement, said preliminary investigations indicated that the attacks were carried out by masked armed groups.

The targets involved five PTT petrol stations in Narathiwat, four in Yala and two in Pattani, with the incidents reported to have occurred at about 1.10am. — Bernama