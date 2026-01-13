KENINGAU, Jan 13 — Chief of Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku Sabah (STARSabah) for the Bingkor division and a member of the Wiramuda Central Executive Committee, Florian Ilon, has announced his resignation from the party with immediate effect.

The decision, made after careful deliberation on the party’s direction and his team’s current aspirations, also involves 20 committee members of Wiramuda STARSabah Bingkor, who have collectively agreed to step down and following mutual consensus.

“This decision was made collectively after an in-depth evaluation of our struggle’s direction and the aspirations we wish to champion at this time,” Florian said in a statement on Tuesday.

He expressed gratitude to the STARSabah leadership for the opportunities, trust and cooperation extended during his tenure.

Florian acknowledged that the experience had helped shape him and the Wiramuda ranks into a younger generation more aware, responsible, and principled in championing the interests of the people and Sabah.

“All the experience and guidance given are deeply appreciated and will continue to serve as valuable provisions in our journey as young people committed to contributing to society,” he said.

Florian stressed that leaving the party does not mark the end of his community work.

He affirmed that his efforts will continue through other revenues better suited to achieving meaningful impact in line with his principles and values.

“We believe that service to the people can be continued through various channels and approaches to ensure more meaningful contributions to the local community,” he added. — The Borneo Post