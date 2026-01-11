KUCHING, Jan 11 — Sarawak DAP has set its sights on winning more seats in the coming state election, as its current two-seat representation is insufficient to ensure its voice is effectively heard in the state legislative assembly.

Pending assemblyman Violet Yong said this in her speech at the opening ceremony of the newly renovated Sarawak DAP headquarters here today.

“Now two seats are not enough. My voice in Sarawak DUN, Chong Chieng Jen’s voice in Sarawak DUN, is not enough. Altogether there are 82 seats — GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) has 80 and DAP has two,” she said, adding that those who previously claimed to be local-based opposition parties have all joined GPS.

“No principle. I would say no principle, but a party with principle is DAP Sarawak. So we need Sarawak DAP to continue to fight for the people, to speak louder in Sarawak DUN. That’s why in the coming state election, we need to win more seats,” said Yong, who was also the ceremony organising chairperson.

Yong said the renovation of the party’s headquarters, which she described as the ‘Home of Rocket’, was part of preparations to better serve the people and gear up for the next election, which she said could be held at any time this year.

“The next state election is not far away. It could be held at any time this year, possibly in October or November, depending on Abang Jo’s (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg) decision. So, we must prepare ourselves. Fellow members of DAP, we must stay united, remain ready, and face the upcoming state election.

“We need our veteran comrades to continue stabilising our foundation and we also need the younger generation, our saudara saudari, to bravely shoulder their responsibility. And we need frontline service, that’s why we have our service counter here. Anyone can just walk in anytime and seek our service. That’s why we make this area bigger,” she said.

She said the headquarters, which the party first occupied on March 8, 2010, is now 16 years old and required refurbishment not just for its appearance, but to improve service to the public.

“This renovation is not just for the outlook, but to prepare ourselves, to get ourselves ready to serve the people better, to serve Sarawakians better,” she said.

Reiterating DAP’s principles, Yong said the party remains committed to opposing corruption, defending democracy, pursuing justice and speaking up for the people.

“Our principles of DAP are clear and have never been changed. We oppose corruption, we defend democracy, we pursue justice and we speak up for the people,” she said.

She also paid tribute to Sarawak DAP founder Chong Siew Chiang, who brought DAP to Sarawak in 1978, with the party’s first landing in Sibu on Aug 23 that year.

“It’s because of the steadfast principles, we are able to struggle until today.

“We don’t go through shortcuts, but through principles, perseverance and the support of the people,” she said.

She also thanked donors and supporters for contributing to the renovation of the headquarters.

“Without the people, there is no DAP. We must remember that we have to be with the people always, fight for them, stand by the people and be with the people,” she added.

Also present were Siew Chiang, Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen, vice-chairmen Mordi Bimol and Oscar Ling, secretary Alan Ling, treasurer Chiew Chiu Sing, assistant organising secretary Roderick Wong, publicity secretary Kelvin Yoo, and assistant publicity secretary Michael Kong. — The Borneo Post