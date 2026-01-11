KUCHING, Jan 11 — Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife, Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, visited the State Disaster Command Centre (SDCC) at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, Petra Jaya here yesterday to observe flood management operations firsthand.

The visit gave the Governor and Toh Puan an overview of ongoing efforts to assist flood-affected communities across Sarawak.

Welcoming them were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, SDMC deputy chairperson Datu Felicia Tan, and UKPS director Abdul Wahab Rahim, who briefed them on the flood situation and rescue operations.

Wan Junaidi and his wife received updates on 3,019 residents impacted across 13 districts and the operation of 40 Temporary Evacuation Centres (PPS) statewide.

They expressed concern for the welfare of the flood victims and stressed the need for a strategic, long-term flood mitigation plan in the state.

They also commended frontliners and agencies involved in rescue and aid efforts, highlighting the importance of continued coordination to safeguard public welfare.

Meanwhile, Uggah described the visit as a historic first for a Sarawak Governor and Toh Puan to tour the state’s disaster operations centre, reflecting their dedication to the people of Sarawak. — The Borneo Post