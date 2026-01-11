KUCHING, Jan 11 — Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mordi Bimol said his appointment at the federal level stands as proof that DAP provides space for Dayak leaders to rise and serve.

Countering long-held perceptions that the party is dominated by a single community, Mordi, who is also Sarawak DAP vice-chairman, said his political journey reflected the party’s openness to leaders committed to its principles regardless of background.

“People say DAP is a Chinese party. I am Dayak and not Chinese, but I joined DAP. I don’t speak or understand Chinese, but here — the mind and the heart — must be strong,” he said in his speech at the opening ceremony of the newly renovated Sarawak DAP headquarters here today.

“As a deputy minister now, this may be seen as an opportunity, but I take it as a responsibility — to prove that a Dayak can do it in DAP,” he said.

Mordi recalled joining DAP in 2011, saying his decision was motivated by a desire for change and a commitment to serve his constituents in Mas Gading.

He thanked Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen and the party leadership for placing their trust in him as a candidate despite repeated electoral defeats in his early political career.

“I contested and lost, contested and lost. After seven years, in 2018, I finally won,” he said.

Mordi also recounted an incident early in his political journey when he was questioned about the possibility of defecting for money, noting that such concerns stemmed from past instances involving Dayak leaders.

He claimed the issue resurfaced after the Sheraton Move.

“In 2021, after the Sheraton Move, I was offered — not RM1 million, not RM2 million, but many millions — and I rejected it. I didn’t want to embarrass the Dayak community, and that is why I stayed,” he claimed.

He said his victory in the 2022 election came amid doubts about his chances but credited Chong and the party for continuing to support him.

“Many people thought I had no chance of winning again, but YB Chong still gave me the trust to contest,” he said.

Mordi welcomed the renovated Sarawak DAP headquarters, saying it symbolised greater openness and accessibility as the ‘Home of the Rocket’, where everyone is welcome.

He concluded by thanking party members and supporters for their trust.

“I promise I will work hard. This is a big responsibility to prove to all Dayak, all Sarawakians and the nation,” he said. — The Borneo Post