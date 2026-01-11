KUANTAN, Jan 11 — The installation of a modular steel Bailey bridge at Kampung Sungai Mok, Rompin, has been completed and the route was reopened to road users today, restoring access between residents and surrounding areas.

The Rompin Public Works Department (JKR) said in a Facebook post that installation of the 30.48-metre ZB200-type bridge began on Jan 6 and was fully completed within five days, concluding yesterday.

The Bailey bridge was installed after the existing bridge collapsed on Jan 2, cutting off the village’s main access route and prompting police to evacuate several stranded individuals.

JKR said the collapse was caused by increased river flow following several days of continuous heavy rain, which resulted in strong currents. This led to scouring at the bridge abutment, causing structural failure.

The route is open to light vehicles only, with a maximum load limit of eight tonnes and a speed limit of 20 kilometres per hour, while heavy vehicles are strictly prohibited. Any enquiries can be directed to the Rompin JKR at 09-4145040. — Bernama