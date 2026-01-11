KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Questions over governance and transparency in the handling of public funds have come under scrutiny after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said three well-known non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are being investigated over the alleged misuse of public donations amounting to millions of ringgit.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said at least three NGOs are currently under investigation, with prosecutions expected in the near future following findings that suggest possible misappropriation of funds.

He expressed disappointment that certain NGOs may have taken advantage of public generosity for personal gain through fundraising activities.

“In the near future, more NGOs will be taken action against by the MACC.

“They are still riding on religion, collecting millions, but the money ends up in personal accounts. These individuals, including the NGO chairmen, will be charged in court soon,” he said in a media podcast yesterday.

Azam said Malaysians’ willingness to empathise and donate to public causes could be exploited by dishonest individuals, with contributors often believing their donations were meant to help those in need.

“However, this generosity is taken advantage of by these organisations. I have found that some organisations or NGOs, including foundations under MACC investigation, are registered with the Registrar of Societies (ROS),” he said.

He also raised concerns about whether adequate oversight was being exercised over the activities of NGOs and foundations.

“This is the people’s money, yet the people are being deceived. They say donations are sent to Palestine, but some are converted into gold. Why? Where does the donation money go?

“We (MACC) are not the agency that leads everything. Each department must be alert to what is happening. Certain ministries need to monitor and keep their eyes open,” he said.

Azam added that while thousands of NGOs are registered with the ROS, the MACC focuses its attention on cases that raise serious red flags.

“There are thousands of NGOs registered with the ROS, but we focus on those that are particularly blatant. Such NGOs remain under MACC monitoring,” he said.