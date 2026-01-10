KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The police have received five reports regarding an advertisement for the Glamping with Pride programme, scheduled to take place next week in Selangor.

Kajang Police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the reports alleged that the programme could cause social problems and breach public decency.

“One of the reports was lodged at around 6pm on Thursday, and the investigation is being conducted under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said in a statement today.

He further advised the public to uphold moral values and refrain from acts intended to insult others or disturb public peace.

“Strict legal action will be taken if such activities continue. Anyone with information on this matter is urged to contact investigating officer ASP Nur Ayuni Abd Aziz at 016-2080717 to assist with the investigation,” he said.

Earlier, Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee said the authorities were closely monitoring the programme and would not compromise on any effort or approach to normalise unnatural sexual practices. — Bernama