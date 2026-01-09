KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ali Umar Yaqoub Abbasi, yesterday held discussions in Putrajaya on the future of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Quds.

In a post on his Facebook page, Ahmad Zahid said the discussion took place during a courtesy visit by Sheikh Ali Umar to his office.

He said the meeting with the religious figure from Al-Quds (Arabic name for Jerusalem) also touched on Malaysia’s concern over the fate of the Palestinian people.

“May Allah SWT bless every effort we undertake and strengthen our resolve to continue standing with our brothers and sisters in Palestine in the struggle for peace and justice, insya-Allah,” Ahmad Zahid said in the post.

Earlier, Sheikh Ali Umar had also paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Seri Perdana Complex on Monday, a meeting that was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan. — Bernama