KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Umno has not received any motions calling for the party to leave the unity government ahead of its 2025 general assembly, which will be held from January 14 to 17.

According to Sinar Harian, Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said none of the 662 motions submitted to the party headquarters raised the issue.

“Umno is the main party forming this government. But as always, we can never prevent representatives from the states from tabling such motions, in line with tradition and common practice,” he said.

He added that spokesmen and party wings represented their respective states and divisions, and while the issue might be raised on the floor, party headquarters had never blocked such motions.

“This is a platform that must be fully utilised by the leadership and party members. The general assembly has traditionally been a forum for reflection and introspection within the party. We do not reject motions,” he said, as reported by the national daily.

Asyraf Wajdi was speaking at a press conference in conjunction with the 2025 Umno general assembly at Menara Dato’ Onn in Kuala Lumpur today.

However, he said the most frequently submitted motions from Umno divisions were calls for justice and a full pardon for former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Asked whether representatives from coalition partners in the unity government would attend the general assembly next week, Asyraf Wajdi said no invitations had been issued, as the focus this year would be on debating motions and internal party matters.

He said this was important to allow members and delegates to speak openly and express views among fellow “brothers and sisters”.

Sinar Harian reported this year’s Umno general assembly is expected to draw 6,412 registered delegates, including 1,995 from Wanita Umno, 1,173 from the Umno Youth wing and 1,146 from Puteri Umno.

Of the 662 motions submitted, Perak recorded the highest number of proposals, followed by Johor, Selangor, Kedah, Sabah, Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu and other states.

All Umno state chapters submitted motions, while at the divisional level, only 16 of the party’s 191 divisions did not put forward any proposals.