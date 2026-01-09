TAWAU, Jan 9 — A man died while three others survived after the vehicle they were travelling in was swept away by floodwaters in Kampung Sungai Udin, Merotai, last night.

Tawau Fire and Rescue Station chief Jemishin Ujin said his team received an emergency call at 9.34pm about a four-wheel-drive ((4WD) vehicle that was swept away while attempting to brave the floodwaters.

“According to the complainant, the vehicle, which was transporting two motorcyclists with their motorcycles, was swept away by the current while crossing a flooded area.

“Fire personnel arrived at the scene, about 47 kilometres away, at 10.47pm and found that four male victims were involved, including two motorcyclists. Three were safe, but one motorcyclist was missing,” he said in a statement today.

Jemishin said the body of the missing victim was discovered by a plantation worker at 7.15am today, about 800 metres from where the victim had reportedly been swept away.

He said the body had been handed over to the police for further action, and the operation ended at 8.44am. — Bernama