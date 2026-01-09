SIBU, Jan 9 — The challenges of Sarawak’s remote interior did not deter firefighters from carrying out their duty yesterday, as a team from the Kapit Fire and Rescue Station braved difficult terrain and crossed seven small rivers to bring an injured young woman to safety.

The 22-year-old woman had suffered a wrist injury after being cut by a knife at Kampung Bestari in Kapit, about 165 kilometres from here.

Although a Health Ministry medical team arrived earlier and provided initial treatment, the narrow and demanding route made it nearly impossible to move her to an ambulance on their own.

Answering the call for help, the firefighters carefully carried the woman for nearly a kilometre on foot, navigating dense terrain and wading across seven streams, each about 1.5 metres wide, as the team worked together to ensure the injured woman remained safe and comfortable throughout the journey.

A spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre said the emergency call was received at noon, prompting the immediate deployment of eight firefighters and a fire engine from the Kapit station.

“The Health Ministry team had administered initial treatment, but due to the area’s limited accessibility, they requested assistance from the fire brigade to transport the victim to the main road before she could be taken to Kapit hospital,” the spokesperson said in a statement. — Bernama pic