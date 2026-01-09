ISTANBUL, Jan 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said his official visit to Turkiye has strengthened and further enhanced bilateral relations and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said his three-day visit, which began on Tuesday at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, also provided an opportunity to explore potential cooperation across various fields.

The Prime Minister said this was evident when both countries capitalised on the visit by convening the first Malaysia–Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) Meeting in Ankara yesterday.

“This is an encouraging beginning because we do not have many bilateral relationships at this level, as such a high-level council must be jointly chaired by the President and myself.

“Of course, the decisions made will be implemented by the relevant ministers, who will be responsible for executing important and strategic outcomes,” he told a press conference prior to his departure for home after concluding his official visit to the republic here yesterday.

Anwar said key areas identified for further strengthening include investment and trade, as well as strategic cooperation in education, higher education, research and new technologies.

These include fields such as artificial intelligence, energy and rare earth elements, he said.

Anwar said the approach is important to ensure that bilateral cooperation does not rely solely on traditional economic strengths, but also encompasses high-impact, strategic and future-oriented sectors.

Meanwhile, Anwar once again expressed his appreciation to Erdogan and the Turkish government for the warm reception accorded to him and the Malaysian delegation throughout the official visit to the republic.

“As we have witnessed, the welcome was exceptionally warm, extended in the spirit of friendship and as a mark of respect to Malaysia. We saw that some aspects of the reception were beyond expectations and can be regarded as an extraordinary honour to our beloved country,” he said.—MORE

Anwar’s official visit to Turkiye forms part of ongoing efforts to further strengthen the long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Malaysia’s total trade with Turkiye from January to November this year reached RM21.2 billion (USD4.92 billion), with the republic remaining an important economic partner.

In 2024, Turkiye was Malaysia’s third-largest trading partner, largest export destination and fourth-largest source of imports among West Asian countries, with total trade valued at RM24.15 billion (USD5.28 billion).—BERNAMA