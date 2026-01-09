ISTANBUL, Jan 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is confident that the Malaysia-Türkiye bilateral trade target of US$10 billion (US$1 = RM4.05) is achievable based on ongoing programmes and investments.

He said this confidence stems from the implementation of effective programmes as well as investments that have begun to show positive results.

Anwar said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani will detail existing trade and investment programmes and those that are beginning to grow.

“That (will) demonstrate our ability to achieve the US$10 billion trade volume against the initial projections,” he said at a press conference before departing for home after concluding an official visit to the republic here yesterday.

Earlier, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said Türkiye has a strong and resilient economy, while Malaysia, although smaller economically, is growing rapidly and has emerged as an attractive destination for high-value investments, particularly in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, data centres and new technologies, including the rare earth industry.

“I believe this cooperation will be more meaningful, not only in terms of traditional trade levels, but also in new disciplines that will be strengthened through educational and research cooperation between the two countries.”

Malaysia’s trade with Türkiye from January to November 2025 amounted to RM21.2 billion (US$4.92 billion), underscoring Türkiye’s continued importance as Malaysia’s economic partner.

Türkiye was Malaysia’s third-largest trading partner, largest export destination and fourth-largest source of imports among West Asian countries in 2024, with total trade valued at RM24.15 billion (US$5.28 billion). — Bernama