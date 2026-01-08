IPOH, January 8 — Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said any move to limit the tenure of a Menteri Besar, similar to the proposal to cap the Prime Minister’s term at two terms, must be carefully studied.

Saarani said the proposal to limit the prime minister’s tenure to two terms has both advantages and drawbacks.

He explained while a fixed term could open opportunities for leadership renewal, it could also hinder the implementation of long-term policies, particularly if a leader has a strong vision that requires more time to be realised.

“There are pros and cons. On the positive side, limiting the term allows for leadership renewal and gives opportunities to others who aspire to higher office.

“However, in certain situations, a leader may be highly capable and have ideas that require a long-term perspective. If there is a restriction, some plans may not be fully implemented,” he told a press conference.

Saarani said this, when asked to share his views on implementing similar proposal to limit leadership tenure in the state after attending the launching of new operating office of A-Assign Cooperation Sdn Bhd at Basco Avenue, Kepayang here.

On Monday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hinted at the possibility of tabling a Bill to limit the prime minister’s term this year, reviving a reform pledge that was among Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) key electoral promises.

Anwar, who is also the PH chairman, said the Bill would likely be tabled at the upcoming Parliament sitting at the end of January, alongside another proposed law to separate the powers of the Attorney General and the public prosecutor.

Saarani noted that the proposal, announced by Anwar, would still need to be debated and approved at the parliamentary level before any further consideration could be given at the state level.

He said the matter was new to Malaysia, although similar term limits had been practised in countries such as the United States and Singapore.

“At the state level, including in Perak, we will need to examine the situation carefully. This is not something that can be decided hastily,” he said.

Saarani added that implementing a term limit for the Menteri Besar would involve amendments to the Perak State Constitution and must be studied in depth.

“It will involve the state constitution. If such a proposal is to be implemented, amendments will be required first,” he said.

He also expressed concern that a fixed term could disrupt policy continuity, especially if a leader’s vision spans more than a decade.

“Some policies and development plans take more than 10 years to materialise.

“If a leader is forced to step down due to term limits, there may be no guarantee that the mission can be continued or completed, especially if there is a change of government or difficulty in finding a successor of similar calibre,” he said.